Masks Now Optional in Telangana Except for Those Over Age of 60: Health Official

He said that although the mask rule is still in place in Telangana, over the past two years that masks have been mandatory, people have lost out on a lot in social interactions, unable to discern other people’s emotions through their facial expressions.

“As an epidemiologist, I would suggest wearing a mask whenever needed. But right now, I would say people above 60 years of age, people going to hospitals, such people must wear the mask always. Also when people go into massive gatherings. Rest of the time, it’s up to you. It’s optional,” he said. “A fine of Rs 1,000 is still in place (for not wearing a mask in public places), I request the police department to let it slide,” he added.