Maharashtra To Lift All COVID Restrictions From Saturday, Masks Not Compulsory

Maharashtra is set to lift all COVID-19 related restrictions from Saturday, 2 April, as the state welcomes the Marathi New Year, the Office of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Thursday, 31 March.
The use of masks will be advised but wouldn't be compulsory, the state government further said.
Maharashtra was one of the worst-affected states in India during the first and second waves of COVID-19.
The state health minister Rajesh Tope said the decision to drop all restrictions was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by the chief minister.
He also said, "Around 22 lakhs government employees in age group of 40-50 years will be provided one mandatory checkup a year and two checkups for age group 50-60 yrs. Rs 5000 (upper limit) will be provided to each employee for the same, costing approx Rs 105 crores every year."
The state is currently reporting around 100 new cases every day with no fatalities. On Monday, there were 964 active cases across 35 districts in the state. A state health department report said that Yavatmal, Washim, and Hingoli districts had zero active cases.
The health department informed that Maharashtra had reported 78,73,619 cases and 1,47,780 deaths since the coronavirus outbreak in 2020.
The countrywide COVID-19 numbers have also dropped over the last few months. India reported 1,225 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, and the number of active cases dipped to 14,307.