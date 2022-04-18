Masks Compulsory Again in UP's NCR Districts, Lucknow as COVID-19 Cases Surge

Taking view of the surge in COVID-19 cases, wearing of face masks has been made compulsory again in public places in Lucknow and 6 NCR districts, the state government said on Monday, 18 April.

Masking will now be mandatory in Gautam Budh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Meerut, Bulandshahr, Baghpat and Lucknow.

(This story will be updated with more details.)