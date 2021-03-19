Many European Nations to Resume AstraZeneca Shots as EMA Clears It

The European nations that had halted the usage of the vaccine were France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Slovenia, Cyprus, Portugal, Austria, Bulgaria, Denmark, Romania, Estonia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Latvia, the Netherlands, as well as non-EU countries of Norway and Iceland.

Many said they were waiting for guidance from the EMA.

The body had earlier said that it was evaluating the vaccine looking at the available data related to all thromboembolic events reported after vaccination, with inputs from national agencies.

Even during the investigation, EMA said that it was of the view that “the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine in preventing COVID-19, with its associated risk of hospitalisation and death, outweigh the risks of side effects.

The World Health Organization (WHO) had also recommended continuing inoculation with AstraZeneca's vaccine until further notice, noting its benefits outweighed the risks.

The AstraZeneca vaccine was authorised by the European Commission for use within the bloc on 29 January.

(With inputs from AFP and BBC.)