Should India Worry About Blood Clots And the AstraZeneca Vaccine?

“Now this information can be interpreted in two ways – that an underlying problem with a risk of clotting was precipitated by a vaccine or there is less chances of getting thrombosis in normal, healthy people. Besides, people who have cardiovascular issues or are diabetic are already on aspirin, etc. So they should not worry about clotting,” explains Dr Bhargava.

He says we should be vigilant and cautious, but a suspension may be premature. “Besides, whenever a vaccine is put out in the market, we have Phase 4 marketing surveillance for up to one year to observe any problems."

Still, there are concerns with how well India is monitoring and investigating adverse events following immunisation (AEFIs). The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare continues to provide data on vaccinations but stopped providing information on AEFI’s since 26 February, reported Indiaspend. While some argue this is to reduce assumptions and vaccine hesitancy before proving causal links between the AEFI’s and vaccines, it could also be said that transparency builds trust.

“We should be monitoring the side effects of both vaccines. We should be developing a registry of people who develop thrombosis and see what age group they fall in and other data about them,” adds Dr Bhargava. The Phase 3 trial was conducted on ages 18-55, and as people above 55 have taken the vaccine in the real world, no major AEFI has been reported. “We have not seen any major issues from 1 March to 16 March when above 60 vaccination began.”

Of course, caution needs to be maintained.