Man Says He Is COVID Positive on Indigo Flight Just Before Takeoff

As IndiGo flight 6E-286 was preparing to take off from Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi on Thursday, 4 March, a passenger on board informed the cabin crew that he was positive for COVID-19, and showed the staff his test results for confirmation.
The situation turned chaotic as passengers on the flight panicked over the man’s announcement. The flight was on the runway to take off for Pune, and was delayed for two hours, said an official to ANI.
The passengers were given PPE suits for the duration of the entire flight and were supplied with beverages and water during the delay, reported NDTV.
Upon de-boarding, the man was taken in an ambulance to Safdarjung hospital in Delhi for treatment, added the report.
Two days before this incident, on 2 March, a Lucknow-bound IndiGo aircraft from Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, was diverted to the Karachi airport, Pakistan, due to a medical emergency after an elderly passenger fell ill onboard.
However, the passenger, identified as Habeeb-ur-Rehman, (67), was declared dead on arrival in Karachi by the airport medical team, reported the Hindustan Times.
(With inputs from ANI and NDTV)
