Maharashtra: Gas Leak in Badlapur, Locals Report Breathlessness

Several residents of Maharashtra's Badlapur reportedly experienced breathlessness and stinging sensation in eyes on Thursday, 3 June, after a gas leak incident at the Nobel Intermediates Pvt Ltd company in the Shirgaon area.

"I, along with my other colleagues, was working in a nearby factory. Suddenly, we started having problems in breathing. Later, we got to know that there was a gas leak in a factory in the area," a local told ANI.