Maharashtra: Gas Leak in Badlapur, Locals Report Breathlessness

Several residents of Maharashtra's Badlapur reportedly experienced breathlessness and stinging sensation in eyes on Thursday, 3 June, after a gas leak incident at the Nobel Intermediates Pvt Ltd company in the Shirgaon area.
"I, along with my other colleagues, was working in a nearby factory. Suddenly, we started having problems in breathing. Later, we got to know that there was a gas leak in a factory in the area," a local told ANI.
The locals reportedly ran around the area, looking for cover. The police then made an announcement assuring the people that the gas was not poisonous, and with the help of fire brigade officials and the administration, brought order to the situation.
According to an NDTV report, the Thane Municipal Corporation stated that the situation was brought under control within an hour.
ANI reported that a fire brigade terminated the discharge at the factory at 11:24 pm.
A few affected people were taken to nearby hospitals for medical attention as a precautionary procedure, after which they were released.
No persons were reported injured due to the incident.
