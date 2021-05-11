Maharashtra to Divert Vaccines for 18+ Age Group to Those Above 45

Amid a shortage of COVID vaccines in many states of the country, Maharashtra on Tuesday, 11 May, announced that it had diverted the use of vaccines for those in the age group 18-45 to those above 45 years of age, reports said.
According to Hindustan Times, the decision comes in the wake of the shortage of vaccines for 45-plus beneficiaries by the central government, Tope said.
Speaking to NDTV, Tope said that the state is only slowing down the process for the 18-44 age group but not stopping it. He added that a discussion on getting more vaccines is underway with the chief minister.
"From the side of the Union Health Ministry, we requested all the states/UTs to prioritise the beneficiaries of the second dose and ensure the timely completion of the recommended vaccination schedule,” Additional Secretary (Health) Arti Ahuja said during a media briefing, reported ANI.
"Secondly, utilise the supplies of the vaccines through the Government of India channel in the 70:30 ratio for the second dose and the first dose respectively and do a regular review of the coverage of the vaccination drive," Ahuja said.
Earlier on Tuesday, Maharashtra Guardian Minister Aaditya Thackeray announced that to ensure vaccination for the citizens of Mumbai, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has been asked to look for possibilities of global procurement of vaccines after discussion with CM Thackeray.
On being asked about the cost of procurement, Thackeray said that cost was not a factor and the state government was looking to procure the vaccine at the earliest.
(With inputs from ANI, Hindustan Times and NDTV.)
