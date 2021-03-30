Lockdown Hurts Poor the Most: Anand Mahindra to CM as Cases Rise

Amid a massive surge in COVID cases in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had hinted at the re-imposition of a lockdown in a meeting with the Relief and Rehabilitation department on Sunday, 28 March.

In response, businessman Anand Mahindra while giving a word of advice tweeted that, “The lockdown hurts the poor, migrant workers and small businesses the most.”

Though an absolute lockdown is unlikely, Maharashtra will see restrictions being imposed in the state. On Sunday, CM Thackeray while expressing caution over an impending economic impact, had asked the Relief and Rehabilitation department to formulate a standard operating procedure (SOP), which will be released around 1 April.