‘Wearing Masks Mandatory for Next 6 Months’: CM Uddhav Thackeray

While addressing the state, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday, 20 December, said that wearing masks will be mandatory for the coming six months.
He further said that while experts are saying that night curfew or another lockdown can be imposed, he is not in favour of these measures.
“We are still at a risky stage. We can impose a night curfew or lockdown but do we need to do it? I have observed that around 70 to 75 percent of people use masks in public places, and I am asking others to do it as they are putting themselves and others at risk,” he said.
“The coronavirus situation in the state is under control, though not completely,” he added.
On Saturday, the state reported 3,940 new COVID-19 cases with the total number increasing to 18,92,707. The virus caused 74 deaths, taking the death toll to 48,648 in the state.
Meanwhile, he also took a dig at the BJP for calling him egoistic and said, “Yes, I am an egoist when it comes to Mumbai, and in the interests of Mumbaikars and the welfare of Maharashtra.”
Published: undefined