Karnataka: 66 Students at Medical College get COVID-19, Hostel Sealed

66 MBBS students at a medical college in Dharwad have tested positive for coronavirus. According to district officials, there are 400 students who study at the SDM Medical College in Dharwad, which is a residential college. So far, 300 students have been tested, and further testing for the rest of the students is underway, according to District Collector Nitesh Patil. There are also about 3,000 staff members who will also be tested, the official said.
“The hostel has been sealed. Arrangements have been made to provide food and health facilities to them. They will get all these things inside the hostel, so none of those who tested positive will leave the building,” he said. Those whose results are awaited have also been shifted to the quarantine facility, he said.
According to District Collector Patil, all the students at the SDM Medical College have been vaccinated with both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. “A few of the positive students are showing symptoms, but none of them are severe. All the medical departments at the college are also monitoring their condition. A few have coughs and fever, but many are asymptomatic,” he said.“
Most of the faculty are also vaccinated. If any of them have not taken the vaccine, we will ensure that they are inoculated today,” he added.
The Karnataka government had announced in June this year that all health and medical education institutes, including dental, AYUSH, nursing and allied healthcare colleges, would reopen for students and staff who had taken at least one dose of the vaccine.
