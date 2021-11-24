COVID-19 Vaccine Sputnik Light to be Launched in India by December

The RDIF in the Webinar also announced the real-world data of the Ministry of Health of the Republic of San Marino on the Russian Sputnik V vaccine, demonstrating it is 80 percent effective against coronavirus infection from 6 to 8 months after administering the second dose.



Efficacy of Sputnik V on 6-8 months is much higher than officially published efficacy of mRNA vaccines, said a statement from Sputnik.



The data is based on the number of COVID infections in San Marino in November 2021. Efficacy was calculated based on data obtained from over 18,600 individuals fully vaccinated with Sputnik V not less than 5 months before November.