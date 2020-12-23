Karnataka Imposes Night Curfew From 10pm To 6am Till 2 January

The Karnataka government on Wednesday, 23 December, imposed a night curfew between 10 pm and 6 am in the state, starting on Wednesday, news agency ANI reported, quoting Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.
The curfew will remain in place till 2 January, the CM said.
During this period, no vehicular movement will be allowed, apart from essential services, according to The News Minute. CM Yediyurappa said that the decision was taken due to the new COVID-19 strain, post consultation with the Union government and the Technical Advisory Committee.
Guidelines for the night curfew will reportedly be released later on Wednesday.
Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said that the night curfew has been implemented to prevent and contain the new strain of coronavirus found in the UK.
“We are also monitoring international passengers arriving in the state,” he said, added ANI.
The health minister further said that no function or celebration will be allowed to take place after 10 pm during this period, a rule which would also apply on Christmas.
Yediyurappa also said that those coming from other countries must have a COVID-19 negative certificate that they have procured within 72 hours, The News Minute reports.
(With inputs from The News Minute and ANI.)
Published: 23 Dec 2020,01:18 PM IST