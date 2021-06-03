FAQ: I Will Be Studying Abroad – Is Vaccine Mandatory for Travel?

With a shortage of vaccines and slots for the 18 to 44 age group overbooked, getting vaccinated is a growing concern among students pursuing higher education abroad. Not finding a slot or getting the jab on time could be an issue, as countries start opening their borders to students.

While some states are already beginning to prioritise these students, so they may get the COVID vaccine at the earliest, others have not issued guidelines regarding the same.

Which states are providing vaccinations? What is the procedure to get it? Here’s what we know so far.