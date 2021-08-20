Johnson & Johnson Seeks Nod for COVID Vaccine Study on 12-17 Year Olds in India

Johnson & Johnson has submitted an application to the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) to conduct a study of its COVID-19 vaccine in India in adolescents aged 12-17 years.
On 7 August, Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine was given approval for emergency use in India.
A single-dose vaccine, Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine is the fifth vaccine to be approved for use in India after Covishield, Covaxin, Moderna, and Sputnik V. This J&J vaccine approval is expected to boost the fight against coronavirus.
Johnson and Johnson on 1 July had said that its vaccine is effective against the rapidly spreading Delta variant of coronavirus.
According to a Bloomberg report, the drugmaker indicated that the vaccine produces strong neutralising antibodies in its recipients for at least eight months, providing protection against all the COVID-19 variants.
The vaccine dose neutralised the Delta variant within 29 days from the day of inoculation, and the degree of protection fostered improved over time, the company said.
(With inputs from ANI.)
