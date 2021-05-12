It’s Called B.1.617, Not The ‘Indian Variant’: Govt; WHO Concurs

In its statement, the Indian government said, "Several media reports have covered the news of WHO classifying B.1.617 as variant of global concern. Some of these reports have termed the B.1.617 variant of the coronavirus as an 'Indian Variant'. These media reports are without any basis, and unfounded."

The WHO on Monday had classified the B.1.617 variant of the coronavirus, predominantly found in India, as a "variant of concern at the global level".