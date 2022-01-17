'No Person Can Be Forced To Get Vaccinated': Centre to Supreme Court

The central government has informed the Supreme Court that the guidelines released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare do not encourage forcible vaccination against a person's will.
(Photo: The Quint)
The central government has informed the Supreme Court that the guidelines released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare do not encourage forcible vaccination against a person's will.
In an affidavit filed before the apex court, the Centre stated:
The Centre's response was filed after a petition by the Evara Foundation, an NGO, which has sought door-to-door COVID-19 vaccination on priority, and an exemption of vaccination certificates for persons with disabilities.
The Centre, in its response, said that the Government of India had not issued any guidelines which make the production of a vaccination certificate mandatory for any purpose, as per LiveLaw.
The Supreme Court will hear the case on Tuesday.
Only 4,018 people with disabilities had received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine till 28 November, the Health Ministry had informed Parliament in December 2021. As per the 2011 Census data, the differently-abled population in India stands at 26.8 million.
(With inputs from LiveLaw and Bar and Bench.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)