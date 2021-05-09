You Can’t Ignore the Dead: Dr Ashish Jha on COVID Deaths in India

Public health expert Ashish K Jha believes that the COVID19 casualties in India are telling us that the disease is much worse than the official statistics.
Dr Jha recently posted a series of tweets claiming that the situation at crematoriums reveal that the official statistics are under-reporting the number of deaths from COVID19.
He feels that the actual COVID mortality in India could be closer to 25,000 a day, much higher than the official statistics.
He argues that scenes from the crematoriums suggested that they were handling “two to four times spike in business”.
Therefore, he believes that COVID-19 is contributing 25-50 thousand deaths daily to India’s overall per day mortality numbers. “Crematoriums running 24×7 and running out of firewood suggest that the actual deaths are at least 25,000 a day,” he adds.
The Infection Fatality Ration in India is 1%. It is higher than the IFR in the US (0.6%), despite having a higher rate of the younger population.
Dr Jha claims that the deaths in India are telling us that the disease is much worse than what the official statistics suggest it to be.
The alarming spike in daily cases and fatalities has not only highlighted the inadequacy of health infrastructure, but also led to long waiting periods at crematoriums in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and several other states as they struggle to manage the mounting death toll.
According to the World Health Organization, a death should be recorded as a COVID death if the disease is assumed to have caused or contributed to it, even if the person had a pre-existing medical condition.
The total figure of COVID deaths released by the Delhi government between 18-24 April shows 1,938 deaths.
However, an investigation by NDTV uncovered that this number is grossly undercounted by at least 1,158 deaths, as Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) data from 26 crematoriums shows 3,096 cremations of COVID victims were carried out in the same period.
According to the report, crematoriums are not recording people who died due to the virus at home as COVID cremations.
Published: 09 May 2021,05:37 PM IST