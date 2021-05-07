With Over 45k Deaths in 2 Weeks, is the ‘System’ in ‘Denial’?

In a recent hearing, the Allahabad High Court observed that people dying due to shortage of oxygen is nothing less than a ‘genocide’, although the Uttar Pradesh government has said that it was ensuring the availability of oxygen in the state.

In another hearing, a Delhi High Court Bench pulled up the central government, asking why should contempt proceedings not be initiated against it for not ensuring adequate oxygen supply for the capital. "You could be blind, but not us,” the court added.