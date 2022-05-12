COVID-19: India Reports 2,827 New Cases, 24 Deaths

India reported 2,827 fresh COVID-19 cases and 24 deaths due to the infection on Thursday, 12 May, as per data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. A similar number of coronavirus cases – 2,897 – was recorded on Wednesday.

The number of active cases has declined to 19,067, while the positivity rate stands at 0.60 percent.

A total of 3,230 recoveries were also reported in the last 24 hours, during which 4,71,276 tests for detection of the virus were conducted.