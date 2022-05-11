COVID-19: India Records 2,897 New Cases, 54 Deaths in Past 24 Hours

India on Tuesday, 10 May, recorded a slight dip in COVID-19 cases with 2,288 new infections and 10 deaths due to the disease.
India on Wednesday, 11 May, recorded an uptick in COVID-19 cases with 2,897 new infections and 54 deaths due to the disease in the past 24 hours.
As per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare' health bulletin, the active caseload stood at 19,494, while the positivity rate was at 0.05 percent.
On Tuesday, India logged 2,288 fresh cases and 10 deaths due to COVID-19.
The World Health Organization (WHO) said on 5 May that India witnessed 4.7 million "excess" COVID-19 deaths, which is 10 times the official number.
India, it said, accounted for a third of COVID-19 deaths worldwide. The WHO also said that globally, COVID-19 led to the death of nearly 15 million people, which is 9.5 million more deaths than the officially reported count.
Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry has rebutted the WHO's use of a mathematical model to calculate the number of COVID-19 deaths, saying that the "figure is totally removed from reality."
