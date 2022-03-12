COVID-19: India Logs 3,614 New Cases, Lowest Since 12 May 2020

India records lowest single-day COVID cases since 12 May 2020 with 3,614 fresh cases reported.
(Photo: The Quint)
India recorded the lowest single-day COVID cases since 12 May 2020 with 3,614 fresh cases. According to the Union Health ministry on Saturday, 12 March, the number of active cases in India has fallen to 40,559.
According to the ministry's update, 89 new COVID related deaths were reported, raising the total number of deaths in India to 5,15,803.
The daily positivity rate in India currently stands at 0.44 percent while the weekly positivity rate is at 0.52 percent. On 11 March, 821,122 samples were tested, making the total number of COVID tests in India amount to 777,758,414.
Furthermore, the national recovery rate has increased to 98.71 percent, with a total of 4,24,31,513 persons recovering from the disease. This indicates the current fatality rate amounting to 1.2 percent.
The total number of COVID vaccines administered in India has surpassed 179.91 crore.