COVID-19: India Logs Slight Dip With 2,288 New Cases, 10 Deaths

India on Tuesday, 10 May, recorded a slight dip in COVID-19 cases with 2,288 new infections and 10 deaths due to the disease.
(Photo: iStock)
India on Tuesday, 10 May, recorded a slight dip in COVID-19 cases with 2,288 new infections and 10 deaths due to the disease.
As per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare' health bulletin, the active cases stand at 19,637, while the positivity rate has declined to 0.47 percent.
On Monday, India logged 3,207 fresh cases and 29 deaths due to COVID-19.
Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on 5 May that India witnessed 4.7 million "excess" COVID-19 deaths, which is 10 times the official number.
India, it said, accounted for a third of COVID-19 deaths worldwide. WHO also said that globally COVID-19 led to the death of nearly 15 million people, which is 9.5 million more deaths than the officially reported count.
Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry has rebutted WHO's use of a mathematical model to calculate the number of COVID-19 deaths, saying that the "figure is totally removed from reality."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)