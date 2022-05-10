ADVERTISEMENT

COVID-19: India Logs Slight Dip With 2,288 New Cases, 10 Deaths

The active cases stand at 19,637, while the positivity rate has declined to 0.47 percent.

The Quint
Published
COVID-19
1 min read
COVID-19: India Logs Slight Dip With 2,288 New Cases, 10 Deaths
i

India on Tuesday, 10 May, recorded a slight dip in COVID-19 cases with 2,288 new infections and 10 deaths due to the disease.

As per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare' health bulletin, the active cases stand at 19,637, while the positivity rate has declined to 0.47 percent.

On Monday, India logged 3,207 fresh cases and 29 deaths due to COVID-19.

Delhi, where a surge of coronavirus cases has been observed in the past two weeks, also recorded a dip with 799 infections on Monday.
Also Read

India Records 3,207 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 29 Deaths in Past 24 Hours

India Records 3,207 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 29 Deaths in Past 24 Hours
ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on 5 May that India witnessed 4.7 million "excess" COVID-19 deaths, which is 10 times the official number.

India, it said, accounted for a third of COVID-19 deaths worldwide. WHO also said that globally COVID-19 led to the death of nearly 15 million people, which is 9.5 million more deaths than the officially reported count.

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry has rebutted WHO's use of a mathematical model to calculate the number of COVID-19 deaths, saying that the "figure is totally removed from reality."

Also Read

Danish Siddiqui, 3 Others Win Pulitzer for India’s COVID Deaths Photos

Danish Siddiqui, 3 Others Win Pulitzer for India’s COVID Deaths Photos

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Edited By :Tejas Harad
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×