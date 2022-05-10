COVID-19: India Logs Slight Dip With 2,288 New Cases, 10 Deaths

India on Tuesday, 10 May, recorded a slight dip in COVID-19 cases with 2,288 new infections and 10 deaths due to the disease.

As per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare' health bulletin, the active cases stand at 19,637, while the positivity rate has declined to 0.47 percent.

On Monday, India logged 3,207 fresh cases and 29 deaths due to COVID-19.