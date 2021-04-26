In ‘Beg-and-Borrow’ Mode: Delhi’s Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Crisis

Delhi’s Ganga Ram hospital on Monday, 26 April, said that it is in “beg-and-borrow” mode as the hospital is facing an “extreme crisis” as a consequence of an acute shortage in oxygen supply.
“We have 104 oxygen cylinders, used to transfer extremely ill COVID patients from the emergency ward to the ICU. This is happening very frequently. Three days ago, all 104 cylinders were sent to three locations for an emergency refilling,” the hospital was quoted as stating by ANI.
The statement by the hospital came after several SOS messages were sent over the past few days over the shortage of oxygen supply. On Saturday, 24 April, the hospital had said that it had medical oxygen left to last only about 45 minutes to an hour, after which, an oxygen tanker arrived later in the night.
Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha also sent a vehicle carrying oxygen to the hospital on Saturday night. It then reportedly received 5 MT oxygen at 4:15 am on Sunday.
It was the fourth time Sir Ganga Ram Hospital had sent an SOS for medical oxygen in less than 24 hours.
On several occasions, doctors and nurses at the hospital resorted to manual ventilation, till at least one tanker arrives at the facility, NDTV reported.
