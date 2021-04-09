37 Doctors at Ganga Ram Test COVID +Ve, Most Had Been Vaccinated

Around 37 doctors at Delhi’s Sir Ganga Ram Hospital have tested positive for COVID-19, even after a majority of them had been vaccinated against the virus as part of the drive to inoculate health workers.
According to the hospital, the doctors were serving in the COVID-19 ward and most of them have displayed mild symptoms.
Delhi is among 10 states that has recorded a surge in the number of COVID-19 infections, accounting for about 84.21 percent of the 1.26 lakh fresh infections across the country on Thursday.
Published: 09 Apr 2021,09:29 AM IST