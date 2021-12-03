How Can Scientists Update COVID Vaccines for Omicron? A Microbiologist Explains

Coronavirus variants. Image used for representational purposes.
If the Omicron variant of the coronavirus is different enough from the original variant, it’s possible that existing vaccines won’t be as effective as they have been. If so, it’s likely that companies will need to update their vaccines to better fight Omicron. Deborah Fuller is a for over two decades. Here she explains why vaccines might need to be updated and what that process would look like.
Basically, it’s a question of whether a virus has changed enough so that antibodies created by the original vaccine are no longer able to recognise and fend off the new mutated variant.
The Omicron variant contains a new . These changes could disrupt the ability of some – but probably not all – of the antibodies induced by the current vaccines to . If that happens, the vaccines could be less effective at preventing people from getting infected by and transmitting the Omicron variant.
Existing mRNA vaccines, like those made by Moderna or Pfizer, code for a . In a new or updated vaccine, the mRNA instructions would encode for the Omicron spike protein.
By swapping out the genetic code of original spike protein for the one from this new variant, a new vaccine would induce antibodies that more effectively bind the Omicron virus and prevent it from infecting cells.
If Delta and Omicron are both in circulation, people would likely get a combination of the current and updated vaccines.
To make an updated mRNA vaccine, you need two ingredients: the genetic sequence of the spike protein from a new variant of concern and a DNA template that would be used to build the mRNA.
In most organisms, DNA provides the instructions for making mRNA. Since researchers have already , all that’s left to do is make a DNA template for the spike protein that would be used to produce the mRNA part of new vaccines.
Researchers then place the mRNA transcripts within until they are safely delivered into cells in your arm.
It takes only three days to generate the DNA template needed to make a new mRNA vaccine. Then it would take about a week to produce sufficient doses of the mRNA vaccine for testing in the lab and another six weeks to perform the pre-clinical tests on human cells in test tubes to make sure a new vaccine works as it should.
While that trial is going on, manufacturers could start switching their current process to making a new vaccine. Ideally, once the clinical trial is complete – and if the vaccine gets authorised or approved – a company could immediately start rolling out doses of a new vaccine.
It’s currently not clear how much clinical data would be required to get United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval or authorisation for an updated COVID-19 vaccine. However, all the ingredients would be the same in a new vaccine.
The only difference would be a few lines of genetic code that would ever so slightly change the shape of the spike protein. From a safety perspective, an updated vaccine is essentially identical to the already tested vaccines. Because of these similarities, clinical testing may not need to be as extensive as what was needed for the first-generation COVID-19 vaccines.
If these are the only requirements, then researchers would enrol only hundreds – not tens of thousands – of people to obtain the clinical data needed.
One important thing to note is that if vaccine manufacturers decide to update their vaccines for the Omicron variant, it wouldn’t be their first time making this kind of change.
A previous variant, B.1.351, emerged in October 2020 and was . Manufacturers quickly responded to the potential threat by developing an updated mRNA vaccine to match this variant and performed clinical trials to . Fortunately, this variant did not become the dominant variant. But if it had, vaccine manufacturers .
If it turns out that Omicron – or any future variant, for that matter – warrants a new vaccine, companies have already completed the dress rehearsals and are ready to meet the challenge.
(Deborah Fuller is a Professor of Microbiology, School of Medicine at the University of Washington. This article was originally published on The Conversation. Read the original article here.)
