Google Indefinitely Postpones Mandatory Return to Office Due to Omicron Threat

Additionally, a company spokesperson in a statement said that Google has safely opened most of its US based offices and will "continue to determine when offices reopen and start the hybrid work week based on local conditions, which are dynamic and vary greatly across locations", according to CNBC.

In August, the company had announced that it would expect employees to work in person about three days per week starting from 10 January, thereby ending the voluntary work-from-home policy that it had maintained for a long time.

Google, which has more than 80 offices that span across more than 50 countries, was one of the first major companies to initiate a work-from-home policy for its employees due to the pandemic, Reuters reported.

(With inputs from Insider, CNBC, and Reuters)