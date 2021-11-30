COVID Vaccines Likely To Be Less Effective Against Omicron: Moderna CEO Warns

The World Health Organisation (WHO) had on Monday warned that omicron, the new COVID-19 variant, poses a "very high risk" to the world, further emphasising that the lack of information surrounding the contagiousness of the variant makes it even more necessary to take precautions.



"Based on the evidence presented indicative of a detrimental change in COVID-19 epidemiology... the WHO has designated B.1.1.529 as a variant of concern (VOC), named Omicron," according to a statement put out by the WHO.

As pointed out by Reuters, the WHO has urged countries to use a "risk-based approach to adjust international travel measures".