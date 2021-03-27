As Covovax Trials Begin in India, SII Hopeful of Sept 2021 Launch

In August 2020, the two companies announced an agreement under which Novavax had given SII the licence to manufacture and supply the vaccine in low- and middle-income countries, reported IANS.

Earlier, in January, Poonawalla had said that SII’s partnership for a COVID-19 vaccine with Novavax had shown excellent efficacy results and the company had applied for starting trials in India.

“Hope to launch Covovax by June 2021," Poonawalla had said in a tweet.

(With inputs from IANS.)