Urgent Actions Taken as COVID Cases Rise in Delhi: Health Ministry

"Manpower will be increased to inspect nearly 4,000 containment areas in Delhi," informed Rajesh Bhushan.

Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary of Health Ministry, at a media briefing, on the ongoing COVID-19 situation pointed out that the effects of recent elections and festivals on coronavirus pandemic in India will play out over the next week to 15 days.



“In the last 45 days, the total number of COVID-19 recovered cases has increased and the number of active cases has decreased,” said Rajesh Bhushan.

Bhushan also stated that "we are not reading too much into this (drop in the number of active cases)," and pointed out that weekly trends reflected the pandemic's progress better. He further said:



"We believe that effects of recent elections (in Bihar and elsewhere), Durga Puja, Diwali and other festivals are still to be played out in full. We have to keep watching new cases very carefully.”

He also cautioned people against letting their guard down.

According to ANI, addressing the sharp rise in COVID-19 cases in Delhi, Bhushan also informed that urgent actions are reportedly being taken by the Centre. These include, increasing overall beds, doubling the number of tests and enforcing quarantine and containment zone SOPs etc.

“Manpower will be increased to inspect nearly 4,000 containment areas in Delhi following the government-induced Standard Operating Procedures.” Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Union Health Ministry

On COVID Cases in Delhi

Speaking specifically about Delhi, Rajesh Bhushan said that average daily test trajectory was increased in the city after June, according to ANI.

“Number of COVID-19 cases declined in mid-August. Since October, number of cases are at a record high. Fewer cases have been detected in the last 48 hours but we can’t come to a conclusion now.” Rajesh Bhushan

According to ANI, Niti Ayog’s VK Paul further informed:

3,500 ICU beds are available in Delhi now. It will be increased to 6,000 ICU beds in next few days. 537 new ICU beds to be added at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel COVID Hospital,

House to house survey will be done in containment zones in Delhi. This will also be done in other vulnerable zones. Total 7,000-8,000 teams will be put on this.

Details of the Briefing

According to PIB India, major highlights of the media briefing included:

Recovered cases have crossed 82.9 lakhs

Recovery rate is more than 93%

More than 12.65 crore tests conducted

Cumulative positivity rate is 7.01%

Daily positivity rate is 4.1%

Further, according to ANI, Niti Ayog’s VK Paul informed that the Serum Institute’s COVID vaccine is in the third phase. He also said that at least five vaccines are undergoing trial in India, of which two are in the third phase.

According to NDTV, the case count increased from 2,03,060 on 17 October to 2,27,433 on 16 November. Cases are likely to rise further after this Friday in view of Chhat puja, when lakhs of people turn up at ponds, rivers, sea front and pools for prayers.

According to NDTV, the Secretary of Health Ministry said that they will increase testing and explained that “hitting a plateau” only showed that COVID cases were now outside the net.

The number of coronavirus cases in Delhi has shown a sharp upward spike in the last few days, reaching a high of 8,593 on 11 November. On Monday, it reported 3,797 new cases, but that was because only 29,821 tests were conducted, as compared to the more than 60,000 tests that are conducted generally in one day.



The number of fatalities have also increased in the capital.