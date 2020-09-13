Health Min Asks Patients Recovered From COVID to Take AYUSH Meds

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday, 13 September issued a set of protocols for patients who have recovered from COVID-19, saying that a holistic approach is needed for their follow-up care and well-being. The Health Ministry also added that the recovery period was likely to be longer for people who had suffered a more severe form of the disease and had pre-existing conditions as well. According to the protocols, apart from continuing COVID-appropriate behaviour, a person recovering from the disease should drink adequate amount of warm water unless otherwise indicated, should take immunity promoting AYUSH medicines prescribed by a qualified AYUSH practitioner, as well as regular medicines advised for COVID and for co-morbidities. Among the AYUSH medicines suggested is chyawanprash, which their document said is believed to be effective in the post-recovery period.

The ministry has also suggested regular self-health monitoring at home as well as keeping an eye out for early warning signs such as high-grade fever, breathlessness, chest pain, etc.

Further, the ministry has suggested daily practice of yogasana, Pranayama and meditation and breathing exercises for those recovering from COVID. According to the protocols, the first follow-up visit should take place within seven days of the patient being discharged, stressing that severe cases requiring critical care support will require a more stringent follow up. The Health Ministry has also asked the recovered patients to "share their positive experiences with their friends and relatives using social media, community leaders, opinion leaders, religious leaders for creating awareness, dispelling myths and stigma". It has also suggested seeking psycho-social support as well as mental health support if required.