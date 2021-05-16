Haryana Guv Extends Lockdown and Warns of ‘Strict’ Measures

The Haryana government on Sunday, 16 May, extended the ongoing lockdown-like restrictions till 24 May.

State Health Minister Anil Vij said 'stringent measures' will be taken to enforce the ongoing lockdown as he announced the news on Twitter.

"Mahamari Alert/Surkshit Haryana extended from 17 May to 24 May. Stringent measures will be taken to implement the alert," he said in a tweet.

This is the third time the state government has extended the ongoing COVID restrictrictions amid the spike in COVID-19 cases across the country.

Earlier, the lockdown was extended from 10 May to 17 May. The first lockdown was imposed on 3 May till 10 May.

Meanwhile, the state reported at least 40 cases of black fungus or Mucormycosis, a disease that mainly affects people on medication for other health problems, reported news agency PTI quoting Haryana Congress chief Kumari Selja.