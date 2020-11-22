Govt Sends High-Level Team to 3 More States to Tackle COVID Cases

Earlier this week, the government had deployed teams to Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Manipur.

The central government on Sunday, 22 November sent high-level teams to three more states - Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh - to tackle the rising COVID-19 cases in these states.



These states have been either reporting a rise in the number of active cases i.e. those who are hospitalised or are in home isolation under medical supervision or demonstrating a rise in the daily new cases, the Ministry of Health statement mentioned.

“These three-member teams will visit the districts reporting high number of COVID cases and support the state efforts towards strengthening containment, surveillance, testing, infection prevention and control measures, and efficient clinical management of the positive cases. The Central teams shall also guide in effectively managing the challenges related to timely diagnosis and follow up.” Health Ministry Statement

Earlier this week, the government had deployed the team to Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Manipur. All these states have reported a rise in the number of active cases.

The authorities in Haryana's Gurgaon and Faridabad, and Gautam Budh Nagar in Uttar Pradesh, have started random testing of people coming into the cities from Delhi, reported NDTV.

The ministry said that 26 states and UTs have less than 20,000 active cases as on date while 7 states and UTs have active cases between 20,000 and 50,000 whereas Delhi saw 6,963 persons recovering from COVID. Kerala and Maharashtra reported 6,719 and 4,088 new recoveries respectively. India on Sunday, 22 November recorded 45,209 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 90,95,807. The death toll rose by 501 to 1,33,227. According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 4,40,962 active cases across the country while 85,21,617 patients have been discharged.