Modi Pitches for New Global Index for Post-COVID Recovery at G20

Modi called for a "new global index based on talent, technology, transparency and trusteeship towards the planet".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 21 November Saturday, attended the 15th edition of the G20 Summit, which was chaired by Saudi Arabia this year. Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump also joined PM Modi via video conferencing to discuss global impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Heads of 19 member countries, including the EU, Brazil and international organisations also attended the summit. Speaking at the summit, PM Modi said that coordinated efforts by the largest economies of the world will surely lead to faster recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the summit, Modi called for a “new global index based on talent, technology, transparency and trusteeship towards the planet”, for the post-Corona world.

After the meeting Modi tweeted that he had a very fruitful discussion with the G20 leaders and thanked Saudi Arabia for hosting the summit virtually. According to NDTV, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, talked about "affordable and equitable access" to anti-COVID-19 tools, including vaccines in development in his opening statements. Meanwhile, Chinese President Xi Jinping said the China is ready to pursue “peaceful coexistence” with all countries and bridge differences through dialogue. The Indian Express quoted President Xi as saying, “China will always be a builder of global peace, a contributor to global development and a defender of international order. On the basis of mutual respect, equality and mutual benefit, China stands ready to pursue peaceful coexistence and common development with all countries. We may bridge differences through dialogue, resolve disputes through negotiation, and make a joint effort for world peace and development.”