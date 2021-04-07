Centre to Allow COVID-19 Vaccination at Workplaces From 11 April

Keeping in mind the need to ramp up COVID-19 vaccination in India for people aged 45 and above, the Centre will soon allow inoculation at workplaces, both private and public, which have around 100 or more people willing to take the jab. These workplace vaccination centres will be launched across India from 11 April.

According to a letter written by Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, this will be done by tagging these workplaces with an existing COVID vaccination centre.