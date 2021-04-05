One-Third of Vaccination Sites in Delhi Govt Hospitals to Run 24×7

The Delhi government, amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, has decided to keep one-third of all vaccination sites at Delhi government hospitals operational 24×7. The order will be implemented from Tuesday, 6 April.
According to the government, his will “accelerate the pace of COVID vaccination”.
“All the facilities will ensure deployment of adequate manpower at these sites to ensure smooth functioning of the vaccination sites,” the Delhi Government said.
As per news agency ANI, the Delhi government instructed 54 large private hospitals, with bed strength of 100 or more, to reserve at least 30 percent of their ICU beds or double the occupancy and 30 percent of their ward bed capacity or double the occupancy as on 5 April, whichever is higher, for COVID treatment.
Delhi recorded 4,033 coronavirus cases on Sunday, the highest daily count this year, while the positivity rate rose to 4.64 percent from 4.48 percent a day ago, according to the health department.
Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the surge of COVID-19 cases in the country, asking for the vaccination campaign to move more rapidly as part of a war-effort against the pandemic, and the removal of obligation of age limit for the vaccination.
AAP spokesperson Raghav Chadha also addressed a press conference on Monday questioning why the vaccines were being exported, instead of being supplied to citizens first.
Published: 05 Apr 2021,07:26 PM IST