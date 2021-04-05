One-Third of Vaccination Sites in Delhi Govt Hospitals to Run 24×7

“All the facilities will ensure deployment of adequate manpower at these sites to ensure smooth functioning of the vaccination sites,” the Delhi Government said.

As per news agency ANI, the Delhi government instructed 54 large private hospitals, with bed strength of 100 or more, to reserve at least 30 percent of their ICU beds or double the occupancy and 30 percent of their ward bed capacity or double the occupancy as on 5 April, whichever is higher, for COVID treatment.

Delhi recorded 4,033 coronavirus cases on Sunday, the highest daily count this year, while the positivity rate rose to 4.64 percent from 4.48 percent a day ago, according to the health department.