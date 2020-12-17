With 24k Fresh COVID-19 Cases, India’s Tally Reaches 99.56 Lakh

India on Thursday, 17 December, reported 24,010 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 99,56,557. The death toll increased by 355 to 1,44,451.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 3,22,366 active cases across the country, while 94,89,740 patients have been discharged so far. A total of 33,291 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours.