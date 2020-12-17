With 24k Fresh COVID-19 Cases, India’s Tally Reaches 99.56 Lakh

India on Thursday, 17 December, reported 24,010 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 99,56,557. The death toll increased by 355 to 1,44,451.
According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 3,22,366 active cases across the country, while 94,89,740 patients have been discharged so far. A total of 33,291 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours.
Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Thursday said that a total of 15,78,05,240 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to 16 December and that of these, 11,58,960 samples were tested on Wednesday.
The number of new daily infections has been falling in the country since mid-September, when it reached a peak of over 90,000 cases a day. The number of active COVID-19 cases has also come down from a high of more than 10 lakh.
Published: 17 Dec 2020,10:23 AM IST