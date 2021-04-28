Fake: Ex-CBI Officer Calls Out Viral Audio Clip on COVID Lockdown 

An audio clip is being circulated on WhatsApp claiming that a nationwide coronavirus lockdown is going to be imposed for the next two months. The clip is being attributed to former CBI Joint Director VV Lakshminarayana.
However, the former CBI officer has issued a denial and called the voice note in circulation “fake.”
“One fake audio message frightening the people regarding Covid situation is circulating in the social media in my name. It is fake and please do not forward the same,” he tweeted on Sunday, 25 April.
The viral audio message in Telugu cautioned people to take necessary measures so that they have adequate stock of food, medicines, and cash.
The man speaking in the audio clip further said that his relative, who allegedly works in the World Health Organization (WHO), told him that the government of India has been asked to impose a lockdown for two months.
It is pertinent to note that the same audio clip was viral in 2020 as well and fact-checking website Factly had debunked it then.
On Wednesday, 28 April, India reported 3,60,960 new coronavirus cases with 3,293 deaths and as many as 2,61,162 people being discharged in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry. The country crossed the grim statistic of two lakh COVID-related deaths with the death toll reaching 2,01,187.
