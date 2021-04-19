Every Adult Eligible For COVID Vaccine From 1 May: Centre

Everyone above 18 years of age will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine from 1 May.
The Government of India, as per ANI, announced a “liberalised and accelerated Phase 3 strategy of COVID-19 vaccination from 1 May”.
This decision comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting with pharmaceutical companies.
Modi urged the pharmaceutical industry to conduct more and more researches on threats that can occur in the future with regard to COVID-19.
Seeking cooperation from the industry, PM Modi assured that the government is undertaking reforms for new drugs and regulatory processes.
Among other things, pricing, procurement, eligibility, and administration of vaccines will reportedly be made flexible in phase three of the vaccination drive.
Earlier, several states had complained of vaccine shortages including Punjab, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Telangana, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Delhi.
However, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan had dismissed such reports and had tweeted on 8 April, “Hue and cry by certain states about partisanship by the Union government is just a farce, an attempt to hide their own incompetence.”
All stakeholders will further be given flexibility to customise to local needs. Vaccine manufactures will be permitted to release up to 50 percent of their supply to state governments, and in the open market at a pre-declared price.
States, too, will reportedly be empowered to procure additional vaccine doses directly from manufacturers.
“GOI Vaccination drive to continue as before, providing free vaccination for essential and priority populations as defined earlier,” said a circular.
The Finance Minister on Monday, 19 April, agreed to sanction supply credit to COVID-19 vaccine manufactures Bharat Biotech and Serum Institute of India (SII). The credit will be sanctioned to the nodal ministers in charge of COVID-19, who will then pass it on to the two companies to ramp up vaccine production, reports said.
The ministry has cleared a credit of Rs 3,000 crore for SII and Rs 1,500 crore for Bharat Biotech.
However, it will take a few weeks before manufacturing can be scaled up enough to allow states to benefit from buying directly from the producers.
India on Monday, 19 April, reported 2,73,810 new COVID-19 cases, 1,619 fatalities and 1,44,178 discharges in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry. The total case tally has now reached 1,50,61,919 with 19,29,329 active cases and 1,78,769 deaths.
