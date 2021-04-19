Every Adult Eligible For COVID Vaccine From 1 May: Centre

The Government of India, as per ANI, announced a “liberalised and accelerated Phase 3 strategy of COVID-19 vaccination from 1 May”.



This decision comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting with pharmaceutical companies.

Modi urged the pharmaceutical industry to conduct more and more researches on threats that can occur in the future with regard to COVID-19.

Seeking cooperation from the industry, PM Modi assured that the government is undertaking reforms for new drugs and regulatory processes.