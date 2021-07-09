Zika Virus in Kerala: How Does It Spread? What Are the Symptoms?

Even as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Kerala, at least 13 cases of Zika virus infections have been suspected in the state, confirmed state Health Minister Veena George.

A 24-year-old pregnant women from Parassala, who was first detected with the virus, is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram.

How does Zika virus spread? What are the symptoms? Here's all you need to know.