FAQ|Maharashtra Eases COVID Restrictions: What's Allowed? What's Not?

FAQ: What's Allowed in Mumbai? What's not in Pune?
(Photo courtesy: Facebook)
The government of Maharashtra issued a notification announcing relaxations for several districts in the state where COVID-19 cases are relatively low. The relaxations came into effect from Tuesday, 3 August.
The state has allowed shops, shopping malls to remain open on all weekdays till 8 pm, as well as allowed all government and private offices to remain operational at full capacity. Theaters, multiplexes and places of worship are still not allowed to function.
The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) clarified that the orders regarding easing of COVID-19 restrictions are not for Mumbai city, Mumbai suburbs and Thane. It also said that these relaxations will not be applicable in 11 other districts including Pune.
However, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) later allowed Mumbai to open shops till 10 pm on all days and restaurants were allowed to open till 4 pm.
What's allowed in Mumbai? What's not allowed in the other districts? Which districts will not see these relaxations? Here's everything you need to know.
Which districts will not see these relaxations?
In total, 11 districts including Pune will not see these relaxtions, as the number of positive cases are comparatively higher in these places.
The other disctricts included in the list are — Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Solapur, Ahmednagar, Beed, Raigad, and Palghar.
What's allowed in these 11 districts?
Level 3 lockdown will be followed in these districts that have been barred from relaxations.
Shops, gyms and salons can only stay open till 4 pm in these districts. Malls and theatres will remain shut.
What relaxations are being given in all other districts?
According to the offical statement by the state govenment:
- All essential and non-essential shops including shopping malls are allowed to remain open on weekdays till 8 pm. On Saturdays, they can stay open till 3 pm. However, all non-essential shops and malls must remain shut on Sundays.
- Public gardens and playgrounds can reamin open for exercising, walking, jogging, and cycling.
- Government and private offices can operate at full capacity. However, work hours should be staggered in order to avoid crowds while travelling.
- Agricultural activity, civil works, industrial activity, and transport of goods can remain functional at full capacity.
- Gymnasiums, yoga centres, salons, beauty parlours, and spas can remain open till 8 pm on weekdays and till 3 pm on Saturdays. However, air-conditioning should not be used and it should function with 50 percent capacity. On Sundays, they must remain closed.
- Restaurants can remain open with 50 percent seating capacity till 4 pm on weekdays. Delivery and takeaway will continue to operate as before.
- Restrictions on movement will be applicable between 9 pm and 5 am every day.
What remains closed?
According to the offical statement by the state govenment:
- Cinemas, theatres and multiplexes will remain closed until further orders.
- Offices that can function via work-from-home should continue to do so.
- All places of worship in Maharashtra will remain shut till further orders.
- For schools and colleges, the orders of the state education department and higher and technical education department will be applicable.
- Restrictions imposed on birthday celebrations as well as political, social, and cultural events will remain enforced, in order to avoid crowding.
What's allowed in Mumbai?
Shops can remain open till 10 pm, whereas, restaurants are allowed to remain open till 4 pm on all days in Mumbai. Shooting for films and television is allowed during specific timings.
Local trains will be operational only for people who are involved in essential services.
Private offices will remain open till 4 pm on weekdays except for those belonging to essential services.
Except for swimming, all other indoor and outdoor sports activities are allowed.
The decision regarding the relaxations in Mumbai City, Mumbai Suburban and Thane districts will be taken by the respective local disaster management authorities.
What rules are to be followed across the state?
All COVID-19 protocol such as wearing masks and maintaing social distancing should be strictly followed. Failure in adherence to the same will result in legal action against the defaulters under relevant sections of the Disaster Management Act (2005), the Epidemic Act, and Section 1,860 of the Indian Penal Code, the government order said.
Published: undefined