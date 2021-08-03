FAQ|Maharashtra Eases COVID Restrictions: What's Allowed? What's Not?

The government of Maharashtra issued a notification announcing relaxations for several districts in the state where COVID-19 cases are relatively low. The relaxations came into effect from Tuesday, 3 August.

The state has allowed shops, shopping malls to remain open on all weekdays till 8 pm, as well as allowed all government and private offices to remain operational at full capacity. Theaters, multiplexes and places of worship are still not allowed to function.

The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) clarified that the orders regarding easing of COVID-19 restrictions are not for Mumbai city, Mumbai suburbs and Thane. It also said that these relaxations will not be applicable in 11 other districts including Pune.

However, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) later allowed Mumbai to open shops till 10 pm on all days and restaurants were allowed to open till 4 pm.

What's allowed in Mumbai? What's not allowed in the other districts? Which districts will not see these relaxations? Here's everything you need to know.