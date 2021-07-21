Delhi to Mumbai Amid COVID: What Are the Travel Rules to Enter Major Cities?

What are the new guidelines to travel to major cities in India? Do you need an RT-PCR? What if you are fully vaccinated?
Major cities are gradually opening up as India recovers from the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic. However, this has also led to overcrowding and a surge in people travelling interstate, with the health ministry advising people to not travel until absolutely needed.
With several states revising their travel guidelines – do you need an RT-PCR to travel? What if you are fully vaccinated? Should you quarantine?
Here's a brief primer. Read on.
The Delhi Disaster Management Authority has formulated a colour-coded plan for domestic flyers. It has been divided into four sections — Yellow, Amber, Orange, and Red, and people falling into different categories will have to follow different guidelines.
If you're travelling to Delhi from states and Union territories that have a positivity rate of more than 5 percent, a 'Red' level alert will be in place. You will either have to show a certificate of vaccination for both the doses or a negative RT-PCR test not older than 72 hours before.
Travellers who do not have either of these will have to quarantine for 14 days at a paid or institutional centre.
The government of Maharashtra has recently announced that people who are fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 can enter the state without having to show a negative RT-PCR test report at the airport.
This is applicable for both domestic and international flyers.
However, if you have received only one shot or are not vaccinated, you have to carry a negative RT-PCR test that is not older than 72 hours.
The COVID-19 lockdown has been extended in Tamil Nadu till 31 July with uniform relaxations in all districts.
People from both domestic as well as international flights at any of the airports in Tamil Nadu will be thermally screened. If they're found symptomatic, they will have to get tested for COVID-19 at their own expense.
An e-pass is mandatory to enter Tamil Nadu and can be obtained from the state website.
It is mandatory for the passengers to undergo thermal screening prior to travel, and register themselves on the state government's portal.
No RT-PCR is required for air-bound travel. However, it is mandatory for all asymptomatic passengers to undergo home quarantine for 14 days.
The rules for shorter stays are unclear. Watch this space for more information.
People travelling to Bengaluru through any mode of transportation from either Maharashtra or Kerala are required to produce a negative RT-PCR report, conducted not more than 72 hours prior to arrival.
You are also required to carry your vaccination certificate if you've received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
The Government of West Bengal has made it mandatory for all in-bound flight passengers to show proof that they're fully vaccinated or get a negative RT-PCR report to enter the state. The test should not be older than 72 hours.
Any passenger flying without a negative RT-PCR report will have to mandatorily stay in quarantine for 14 days on arrival, as per the state government's guidelines.
The Government of Kerala announced that fully vaccinated people will not be required to present a negative RT-PCR test result for interstate travel and other activities in Kerala.
However, if you have developed symptoms on arrival, you will have to undergo RT-PCR test immediately.
It is mandatory to carry your RT-PCR test results conducted from an ICMR/ state government approved lab within 72 hours at the time of arrival, if you are not vaccinated. The travellers not carrying the negative report will have to undergo quarantine for 15 days.
However, RT-PCR report is not required if you've at least received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Upon arrival, all passengers will have to undergo thermal screening and a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) in Assam.
A mandatory seven-day quarantine is required upon arrival irrespective of the test results.
All passengers entering Patna should carry RAT/RT-PCR negative reports not older than 72 hours.
Free of cost RAT test will be available at the airport upon arrival. All passengers must also download the Aarogya Setu app.
It is mandatory to show RT-PCR results from ICMR accredited labs within 72 hours of departure.
If you are arriving without an RT-PCR negative report, you will have to undergo Rapid Antigen Test at arrival at no charge.
