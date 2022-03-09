'Z' Symbol on Russian Military Vehicles: What Does It Mean? Why Is It Used?

Thirteen days after the Russia-Ukraine war began, the Russian armed vehicles have been roaming around Kyiv and other cities with the letter 'Z' painted across their sides.

Images of the white 'Z' emblem are commonly seen on social media, stylised in thick brushstrokes. The emblem has also been seen on T-shirts of many protesters, particularly those supporting Russia.

What does the 'Z' symbol mean? Where was it first seen? What is its purpose? Here is all you need to know: