Why COVID-19 Cases, Positivity Rate in Northeast States Are Still High

In the peak of the second wave between April and May, while the rest of the country was logging in extremely high numbers of infections and cases, the smaller northeastern states such as Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Nagaland, and Mizoram were reporting less than a few hundred cases.

Assam was the only state that was reporting between 5,000 and 6,000 cases per day.

But even as the cases started dipping towards June, one of the possible reasons behind the high positivity rate, could be due to a reduced testing. Low tests would indicate low numbers of infections without successfully cutting down the chain of infections.

Moreover, the Centre has also written to the northeastern states cautioning them about the increased R factor that could be slowing down the decline in infections.

The R factor is needed to assess the rate of the spread of the infections. Hence, if the value of the R factor is above one, it means that one infected person can spread the infection to more than one person.

"In general, the rule is that if your R is greater than one, the number of cases on a day-to-day basis keeps increasing, if less than one, they are decreasing. If they are increasing, they signal an incipient leading to potential pandemic / epidemic locally. If they are decreasing, it tells you that the epidemic has run its cause on its way down," Dr Menon says.