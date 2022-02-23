Security for Kumar Vishwas: What's Provided Under Different X, Y & Z Categories?

The Centre on Saturday, 19 February, decided to provide ‘Y’ level protection to former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Kumar Vishwas in the wake of his "Khalistani supporter" allegations against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

A four-person security team will guard Vishwas round-the-clock under 'Y' category security. What other categories of security are there? Here is all you need to know.