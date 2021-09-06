Allow Scheduling of 2nd Covishield Dose After 4 Weeks From the First: Kerala HC

The Kerala High Court has directed the Centre on Friday, 3 September, to allow scheduling of second Covishield dose after four weeks from the first for those who want to take it early as per of initial protocols.

The present suggested gap between the two doses of Covishield is of 84 days.

Justice PB Suresh Kumar noted that if persons travelling abroad are permitted by the Union and state governments to choose between early and better protection from COVID-19, then there is no reason why the same privilege cannot be extended to those who want early protection for their employment or education, news agency PTI reported.