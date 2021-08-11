DCGI Gives its Approval to Study Mixing of Covishield & Covaxin

The Drugs Controller General of India has given its approval to conduct a study on mixing India's two main vaccines Covaxin and Covishield, news agency ANI reported on Wednesday, 11 August.

India's Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation had on 29 July recommended clinical trials to study the mixing of these two vaccines.

News agency PTI had reported that according to official sources, a panel of the subject expert committee had recommended granting permission for this study to Christian Medical College (CMC), Vellore.

The aim of the trial is to gauge the safety and efficacy of taking doses of two different vaccines – Covaxin and Covishield.