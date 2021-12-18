Delhi Converts Four Private Hospitals Into Dedicated Omicron Centres

Delhi reported 10 new cases of Omicron on Friday.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that 40 samples were sent for genome sequencing, 10 of which have tested positive for the new COVID-19 variant.

The national capital now has a total of 22 cases, the second highest in the country after Maharashtra, which has 32 cases.

The first patient in Delhi who tested positive for the Omicron variant was a 37-year-old male from Ranchi. He was found positive on 5 December, and was discharged on Monday, 13 December.

Most patients in Delhi have been asymptomatic, according to reports.