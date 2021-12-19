Delhi Reports 107 New COVID Cases, Highest in Six Months; 1st Death in 10 Days

Image used for representational only.
(Photo: PTI)
Delhi, on Sunday, 19 December, reported 107 new COVID-19 cases, its highest daily spike in nearly six months. The Capital also reported one death, its first in ten days. The last time Delhi had reported over a hundred cases was on 25 June, when it had 115 cases.
The spike comes amid the Omicron scare in Delhi. The total number of patients infected with the latest variant of coronavirus saw a jump by 12 on Friday, 17 December, to take the Capital's tally to 22.
Delhi has 540 active COVID-19 cases at present, with 255 people being in home isolation. The case positivity rate in the Capital is on a gradual rise, from 0.13 per cent on 18 December to 0.17 per cent on 19 December.
Only three deaths have been recorded in Delhi in December so far. Seven deaths had been reported in November, four in October and five in September.
According to covid19india.org, a website that collects and curates data from national and state health bulletins, over 14.16 lakh have recovered from the virus since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.
According to the UT health bulletin, 65.9 per cent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, of which 37.5 per cent has received two doses.
